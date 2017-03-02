Here’s LeBron James Casually Reading ‘The Godfather’ Before Celtics-Cavs

Share this:

BOSTON — LeBron James is a basketball player by trade.

But he’d also like you to know he’s a scholarly fellow who enjoys a good book now and then.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward made that quite clear Wednesday night before his team’s matchup with the Celtics in Boston. James strolled into TD Garden wearing all black and with his nose buried in a book: Mario Puzo’s “The Godfather,” to be exact.

Classic LeBron, indeed.

James also was spotted reading the classic crime novel — on which the famous movie trio is based — Wednesday morning at Cavs shootaround.

As it turns out, LeBron has a history with the Corleone family. He claimed he watched the “Godfather” films six times during the 2016 postseason, using them as inspiration on Cleveland’s road to an NBA title.

We usually don’t condone watching the movies before reading the book, but LeBron and the Cavs are in a pretty good place right now atop the NBA’s Eastern Conference, so whatever he’s doing, it’s working.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images