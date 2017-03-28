Here’s Why March 28 Should Now Be A Special Day For Patriots Fans

Share this:

Tweet







March 28 didn’t hold any special significance for New England Patriots, that is not until the Atlanta Falcons blew a 25-point lead in Super Bowl LI.

The Falcons led the Patriots 28-3 late in the third quarter of the championship game until Tom Brady’s club stormed back to erase the deficit before winning in overtime to cap the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

And that means March 28 — 3/28 — should give Patriots fans a little pep in their step, as they can now use that day to remind themselves of the improbable win.

Conversely, if you know any Falcons fans, you might want to give them a hug.