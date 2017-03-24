IndyCar Driver J.R. Hildebrand Teaches Detroit Students About Racing Technology

Share this:

IndyCar driver J.R. Hildebrand races for a living, but the Ed Carpenter Racing driver is as interested in the science behind the sport than putting the pedal to the metal.

Hildebrand, who opted to pursue IndyCar racing rather than attending MIT, was in Detroit on Thursday as part of a Grand Prix promotion. A student of the game himself, he stopped by Central High to speak with students interested in robotics, according to The Detroit News.

Hildebrand understands that his platform as an IndyCar driver gives him a unique opportunity to give back and inspire the youth.

“I started a foundation a few years ago just to do this basically,” Hildrebrand told the Detroit News. “I’ve always been interested in the subject matter. You get in and have a couple experiences in classrooms where you see some of the light bulbs kind of switch on. It’s kind of an addictive experience. You’d like to be able to do that more.

“We have such a cool thing that we do (in racing). It’s not even about giving back. It’s just about kind of inspiriting a little bit more interest in not only what we do but in all the stuff that provides the background for it.”

