Will Power Gets Heated With Scott Dixon After IndyCar Practice Crash

IndyCar veteran Will Power couldn’t contain his anger following a crash with Scott Dixon that severely damaged both cars during practice on Saturday for the Sonsio Grand Prix on Road America in Elkhart, Wisconsin.

Power appeared to take exception to Dixon allowing fellow racer Romain Grosjean to excel in front of Dixon and not allowing Power to pass, instead causing the two cars to collide forcing Power into the concrete wall.

“Scott moved abruptly and I was coming,” Power said, according to Steve McGargee of the Associated Press. “It’s a very unfortunate incident. Nothing I could really do there. Didn’t expect him to move. Such a pity. I felt like we had a pretty good car. We’ll rebuild it and see what happens.”

According to the video on NBC Sports, the track has a lack of spotters at what is known as “Canada Corner” so Dixon did not realize Power was coming up behind Grosjean when he moved into the lane blocking Power.

“Didn’t realize Power was even there,” Dixon said, according to McGargee. “I’m really sorry for him and obviously his team. Mistake on my behalf. I feel frustrated for obviously wrecking our car and his car as well.”

Power was not just incised with his teammate Dixon, he was just as furious with Grosjean.

“Grosjean, he’s a piece of crap for what he did in practice,” Power said in a video provided by IndyCar on NBC. “He needs a punch in the face.”

Power also appears to not be a fan of the track itself following its repaving last fall.

“This track’s terrible when you go off it. They do a terrible job here. They need to pick up their game,” Power said. “Any way you go off, you almost break your back every time. I’ve done it a couple of times this weekend. Need a kick in the butt for this place.”

All three drivers did not qualify for the starting lineup and will begin the race on Sunday in the back of the field. Power will start 22nd, Dixon 23rd in the 27-person field.