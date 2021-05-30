Watch Helio Castroneves Climb The Fence After Winning Fourth Indy 500

History was made Sunday afternoon in the Indy 500.
Hélio Castroneves, 46, took the checkered flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the fourth Indianapolis 500 victory of his remarkable career. He joined IndyCar legends Al Unser, Rick Mears and A.J. Foyt as the only drivers to win four Indy 500s.
It was Castroneves’s first win in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” since 2009.
Watch him outduel Álex Palou in the video below:
And here’s Castroneves doing his signature fence climb after the historic win:
“This stage is absolutely incredible,” he said after the race, as seen on NBC’s Indy 500 coverage. “I love Indianapolis. … What an incredible feeling.”
A jubilant Castroneves added: “Tom Brady won the Super Bowl, Phil Mickelson won the (PGA Championship). Now, here you go. So, the old guys still get it, still kicking the young guys’ butts, teaching them a lesson.”
It was an emotional day for Castroneves, who was let go by Team Penske last November after 21 seasons and only is racing part time this year for Meyer Shank Racing.
The Brazilian’s racing career remains up in the air, but it’s hard to imagine him not returning next season for a shot at becoming the first five-time Indy 500 champion.