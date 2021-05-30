Watch Helio Castroneves Climb The Fence After Winning Fourth Indy 500

NESN Logo Sign In

History was made Sunday afternoon in the Indy 500.

Hélio Castroneves, 46, took the checkered flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the fourth Indianapolis 500 victory of his remarkable career. He joined IndyCar legends Al Unser, Rick Mears and A.J. Foyt as the only drivers to win four Indy 500s.

It was Castroneves’s first win in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” since 2009.

Watch him outduel Álex Palou in the video below:

RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE @H3LIO CASTRONEVES ON HIS FOURTH #INDY500 WIN!



Relive the final two laps at @IMS. pic.twitter.com/0aYT4grWPe — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

And here’s Castroneves doing his signature fence climb after the historic win:

CLIMB THAT FENCE, @H3LIO!



HELIO CASTRONEVES HAS JOINED THE FOUR-TIME #INDY500 WINNERS CLUB! pic.twitter.com/z4NjX2VmMv — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2021

“This stage is absolutely incredible,” he said after the race, as seen on NBC’s Indy 500 coverage. “I love Indianapolis. … What an incredible feeling.”