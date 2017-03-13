Infrared Video Shows How Insanely Hot Your Tires Get During Burnouts

Share this:

If you’ve ever done a burnout in your car, chances are you heard a horrible screeching sound coming from your tires. Well, as you might have guessed, that sound exists basically because your tires are screaming for help as they’re being dragged to hell and burned alive.

Evidence comes courtesy of Engineering Explained’s Jason Fenske, who put his Honda S2000 through a vicious burnout, and used a thermal camera to record the results. Not only is the footage pretty great to look at, but it’s also quite interesting, as the tires take almost no time to reach scorching-hot temperatures.

As the video shows, the tires get cooking well above 300 degrees in under five seconds. What’s just as interesting, however, is how hot the vehicle’s rotors and rear brakes got, with the latter reaching temperatures of more than 600 degrees.

So next time you decide to peel out of your driveway, just remember tires have feelings too.