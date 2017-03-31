Is Stephen Curry Finding Enjoyment In LeBron James’, Cavaliers’ Struggles?

Share this:

The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing bad basketball at the wrong time.

The Cavs are 9-11 in their last 20 games, and in the process have surrendered the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference to the Boston Celtics. With various injuries and a struggling defense, Cleveland will be heading into the playoffs with seemingly no momentum.

LeBron James was blunt following the Cavs’ Thursday night loss to the Chicago Bulls, saying his team was “in a bad spot.” And it appears a fellow NBA star is not empathizing with the Cavaliers’ prolonged struggles.

After Bleacher Report uploaded an Instagram post featuring James’ quote from Thursday, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacted to the photo with a “like.”

The Warriors and Cavaliers certainly have their history. The teams have been pitted against each other in the last two NBA Finals, including last summer’s epic series which saw Cleveland overcome a 3-1 series deficit to win the title.

We’re obviously not sure what Curry is saying by reacting to the post, but we know it will take the Internet and basketball world by storm.

