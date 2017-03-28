Jeanie Buss Wins Legal Battle With Brother For Control Of Lakers

Share this:

The legal battle for control over the Los Angeles Lakers effectively ended Monday.

Controlling owner Jeanie Buss removed her brother Jim as a trustee and replaced him with her sister Janie, according to documents obtained by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Los Angeles Superior Court agreed that the three trustees are obligated to do everything in their power to ensure that Jeanie Buss remains the head of the Lakers board of directors and the controlling owner for life.

“It’s great that we were able to work this out so fast. We’ve resolved everything clearly and cleanly and now we can get back to work,” Jeanie Buss told ESPN, per Shelburne. “Laker fans deserve success — and now we can focus again on bringing it to them.”

Jeanie Buss filed a lawsuit against her brother Jim on March 2 when it appeared that he had attempted to stage a coup to oust Jeanie from the board of directors. Jim Buss signed the paperwork that effectively makes Jeanie the unquestioned head of the franchise last week, according to Shelburne, citing a source.

“Jeanie is captain of the ship,” Janie Buss told ESPN. “My sister is the one who finally played her aces. I’m just behind her. I’ve always been behind her. Now she can focus on where the Lakers need to go.

“This is a new beginning for us as a team. Now we don’t need to worry about this family stuff. We can focus on the Lakers now.”

The Lakers currently have the second-worst record in the NBA and will miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.

