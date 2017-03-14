Jennifer Lopez Takes Instagram Picture With Alex Rodriguez Then Deletes It

Share this:

Tweet







You may have heard that former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and singer Jennifer Lopez currently are Hollywood’s newest couple.

However, it appears that Lopez isn’t quite ready to be the world’s hottest Instagram couple just yet.

Lopez shared a photo on her Instagram story over the weekend that appeared to show her and Rodriguez getting cozy Sunday afternoon. The 47-year-old singer quickly deleted the picture moments later.

The couple reportedly were vacationing in Miami and the Bahamas over the weekend and have reportedly been dating for two months.

A source told PEOPLE that the two are very happy together.

“A-Rod has always been take with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” the source said. “She is his dream girl.”

Life is good for “J-Rod.”

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images