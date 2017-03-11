Johnny Manziel Tells TMZ He Popped The Question, Is Engaged To Bre Tiesi

Share this:

Tweet







Johnny Manziel apparently won’t be ringless for long.

The former NFL quarterback might never get a Super Bowl ring at this point, but he’ll soon have some bling of a different kind. Yes, that’s right: Manziel told TMZ Sports on Friday that he asked his girlfriend, Bre Tiesi, to marry him, and that she said yes.

“When you find a girl as amazing as I did that saved me from where I was in my life, you absolutely put a ring on it,” Manziel told TMZ Sports.

According to TMZ Sports, Manziel proposed in Paris, and it appears he asked with a pretty big diamond.

“I’m in shock. I couldn’t imagine a day without (Johnny). I’m so glad I never have to,” Tiesi added.

The two have been dating since late 2016, according to TMZ Sports. They were spotted celebrating the new year in Miami, where Manziel called Tiesi, who appeared on Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘n Out,” his “homie.”

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images