Kevin Harvick Hits Wall At Las Vegas Motor Speedway In Kobalt 400

The first stage of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set for an exciting ending.

Kevin Harvick brought out the caution with 11 laps to go in Stage 1 of the Kobalt 400 after a tire failure caused him to hit the outside wall.

Harvick reportedly had scored points in every stage of the 2017 season prior to the race in Las Vegas.

“(The tire) started vibrating four or five laps before it blew,” Harvick told FOX Sports.

The pace car came back into the pits with five laps remaining in the first stage, and Martin Truex Jr. held onto the lead after the restart to win Stage 1.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images