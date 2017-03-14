Kirk Cousins Insists He Never Demanded Trade From Redskins Owner Dan Snyder

Share this:

For better or worse, Kirk Cousins still is a Washington Redskin. And it appears the quarterback is doing a little damage control.

Cousins appeared on Adam Schefter’s “Know Them From Adam” podcast Tuesday to refute a report that he went to Redskins owner Dan Snyder to request a trade.

“I did inquire if there was any interest in trading me to get an understanding of their perspective,” Cousins told Schefter, via ESPN.com. “The answer I got back was Mr. Snyder communicated his belief in me and desire for me to remain a Redskin.”

The initial report from Schefter’s ESPN colleague, Chris Mortensen, claimed Cousins “appealed personally” to Snyder for a trade but was told “not to get his hopes up.”

Amusingly enough, Cousins told Schefter he first heard of the report from a shoe store employee who was fitting his wife for shoes.

“I laughed and thought, ‘I don’t know where that comes from because that wasn’t the case,'” Cousins said. “Somehow it got twisted to where an employee of the store is using the word ‘demanded.’ That’s not the approach I took.”

Either way, it appears Cousins and Washington aren’t totally on the same page. The Redskins placed the exclusive franchise tag on the 28-year-old quarterback for the second consecutive season, becoming the first NFL team to do so. Cousins was seeking a long-term contract after finishing third in the league in passing yards last season.

The five-year veteran has been involved in trade rumors, but for now, it appears Cousins will be back for another drama-filled season in Washington.

