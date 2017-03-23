Kristi Yamaguchi Tells Nancy Kerrigan To ‘Break A Leg’ Before ‘DWTS’ Debut

Share this:

Tweet







As the old saying goes, “think before you speak.” Or in this day and age, “think before you tweet.”

Former Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi could have used these words of wisdom before she sent out her well wishes to fellow figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

Kerrigan is participating in this season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” which premiered Monday. Yamaguchi wanted to wish Kerrigan luck ahead of her debut dance performance, but chose some pretty unfortunate words in doing so.

So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! 💃🏻#DWTS — Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017

As people will remember, Kerrigan was attacked by then-rival Tonya Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, ahead of the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. After Kerrigan was leaving a practice session, Gillooly clubbed her on the right knee with a police baton, which forced her to withdraw from the competition.

So while Yamaguchi sent her regards with the best intentions, she probably should have thought them out just a little bit more.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images