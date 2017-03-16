Looks Like Nintendo Switch Won’t Be ‘Goin Down To South Park’ After All

Share this:

The Nintendo Switch’s game library could use a boost. And although great games are coming to the system, one of the year’s more highly anticipated titles won’t be one of them.

The official Twitter account of “South Park” tweeted a GIF on Monday referencing Nintendo, leading many to speculate “South Park: The Fractured But Whole,” which still doesn’t have a release date, eventually will be available on Switch. But unfortunately for gamers, the sequel to 2014’s “South Park: The Stick of Truth” will not appear on Nintendo’s new console, according to IGN.

“South Park: The Fractured But Whole won’t be coming to (the Nintendo) Switch,” a representative for the South Park studio confirmed to IGN.

The tweet, then, appears to be connecting Winter Storm Stella to a 2006 episode of “South Park,” in which Cartman attempts to cryogenically freeze himself so he doesn’t have to wait three weeks for the Nintendo Wii to release.

It’s pretty unfortunate news for Nintendo, as the “South Park” games are immensely popular, and could convince casual gamers to invest in Nintendo’s new hardware. Furthermore, the hilarious role-playing game would be a welcome addition to Switch’s small game library, which in its current state is one of the main reasons we gave Switch a lukewarm review.