This Is All That Matters For Patriots After Disappointing Loss To Colts

“As you begin to have success, there’s a tendency sometimes to start to read your own press clippings,” he said. “Not to say that we did that. But I think human nature is, you can kind of say, ‘Hey, we got this thing figured out.’ And I think this is a good wake-up call for us.”

So, the Patriots clearly know what went wrong before and during Saturday’s game against the Colts. And, if anyone in the locker room was under the illusion that this team is coated in fairy dust and destined for a storybook ending, they know better this morning. New England is very good, and outside talk of a potential Super Bowl is justified, but these are not the Tom Brady-era Patriots. They are not good enough to overcome the kinds of mistakes they made at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Consider this:

This season, the Patriots are 1-4 when losing the turnover battle, 1-1 when it's tied and 7-0 when winning it. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) December 19, 2021

These kinds of games happen. After all, the 2018 Patriots, who wound up winning Super Bowl LIII, suffered back-to-back defeats in Weeks 14 and 15, including the infamous “Miami Miracle” loss to the Dolphins. Plus, it would’ve been foolish to expect New England to win 14 consecutive games en route to a Lombardi Trophy.

The last team to win at least 12 straight games en route to a Super Bowl win: the 2003 Patriots, who rattled off 15 straight victories. Nine of the last 12 Super Bowl winners finished their seasons with win streaks of only six or less. (H/T: Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal.)

The loss to the Colts was not the end of the world. In fact, in some respects, it might’ve been a good thing. The Patriots probably needed to experience some true road adversity, and Jones — the whole team, really — absolutely showed something in fighting back to make it a three-point game with just over two minutes remaining. It might not be a moral victory, but it could be a sign that what we saw Saturday was an aberration, rather than an indication of who the Patriots really are.

“I hope that’s not us,” Slater said. “I don’t believe that’s us. I think we’ve shown that we can be much better than we were tonight.”

That’s why the most important thing about the rough performance against Indy is how New England bounces back. Will the Patriots, who have so many new players, realize the importance of practicing and playing well in December? Will Jones learn from what went wrong in the first half and be better in the final three games? Will the Patriots realize they, like all of the AFC contenders, are capable of both beating and losing to anyone on any given day?

“I certainly hope that we respond the right way moving forward,” Slater said.