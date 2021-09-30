Bill Belichick Bludgeoned In Round 1 Of Seth Wickersham Book Battle

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s no way that Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft all emerge unscathed from Seth Wickersham’s new book. In fact, it might get ugly for each member of the NFL’s (fractured) holy trinity.

However, Round 1 saw Belichick take an absolute beating.

Wickersham’s highly anticipated book, “It’s Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness,” officially hits shelves Oct. 12. Ahead of the book’s release, one popular theory has taken hold: new information, supplied by people on Belichick’s side, will put Brady in an especially bad light.

The evidence is entirely circumstantial but nonetheless compelling. A few weeks ago, the 44-year-old quarterback posted a vague Instagram story about eliminating toxic people from one’s life and surrounding oneself with friends they can trust. More recently, he posted a photo with Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians captioned, “I got your back, and you got mine.” Then his father, Tom Brady Sr., and trainer, Alex Guerrero, both publicly criticized Belichick ahead of New England’s Week 4 matchup with the Bucs. Remember: Wickersham, among the most respected investigative sports reporters in the business, in 2018 dropped his infamous Patriots column that essentially was a Brady hit piece.

Add all that together, and it’s hard to not wonder whether Brady was firing preemptive strikes, attempting to establish an anti-Belichick narrative ahead of the book’s release. Again, it’s conspiracy theory stuff.

And the book indeed might offer damning intel on Brady. Some reporters already have gotten their copies, so expect more headlines in the coming days.

But Wednesday morning, somewhat out of nowhere, ESPN shared a roughly 1,900-word preview about the book, accompanied by podcasts and “SportsCenter” hits featuring Wickersham. And nearly all of it was rough for Belichick.