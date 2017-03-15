Malcolm Butler Among Patriots Who Cash In On Performance-Based Pay Bonuses

Share this:

Malcolm Butler received a nice little bonus as he waits to sign the first-year tender he received as a restricted free agent.

NFL players receive performance-based pay bonuses, accounting for their playing time, to make up for relatively low salaries. The bonuses are culled from two pools. Each NFL team receives $3,995,000 to dole out to all players and $1 million to divvy up among veterans.

Here are the top earners, combining both lists.

C David Andrews: $426,344.26

CB Malcolm Butler: $368,882.72

G Shaq Mason: $352,350.79

G Joe Thuney: $305,206.63

DE Trey Flowers: $185,930.49

CB Eric Rowe: $157,798.22

WR Malcolm Mitchell: $148,699.65

CB Jonathan Jones: $141,237.09

RB James White: $132,578.16

OT Cameron Fleming: $126,915.13

And here are all of the figures.

Quarterback Tom Brady, by the way, earned a combined $14,102.25. Among players who spent all season on the Patriots’ roster, offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle received the lowest bonus, just $3,022.52 combined.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images