Malcolm Butler Among Patriots Who Cash In On Performance-Based Pay Bonuses

Malcolm Butler received a nice little bonus as he waits to sign the first-year tender he received as a restricted free agent.
NFL players receive performance-based pay bonuses, accounting for their playing time, to make up for relatively low salaries. The bonuses are culled from two pools. Each NFL team receives $3,995,000 to dole out to all players and $1 million to divvy up among veterans.
Here are the top earners, combining both lists.
C David Andrews: $426,344.26
CB Malcolm Butler: $368,882.72
G Shaq Mason: $352,350.79
G Joe Thuney: $305,206.63
DE Trey Flowers: $185,930.49
CB Eric Rowe: $157,798.22
WR Malcolm Mitchell: $148,699.65
CB Jonathan Jones: $141,237.09
RB James White: $132,578.16
OT Cameron Fleming: $126,915.13
And here are all of the figures.
Quarterback Tom Brady, by the way, earned a combined $14,102.25. Among players who spent all season on the Patriots’ roster, offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle received the lowest bonus, just $3,022.52 combined.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
