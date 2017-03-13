Manny Ramirez’s Japan Baseball Contract Includes Infinite Sushi, Optional Practice

Share this:

Manny Ramirez apparently has earned the right to live the high life in Japanese baseball.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger and 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame nominee last Thursday signed a contract with the Kochi Island Fighting Dogs of Japan’s independent league. His deal includes some eye-popping details, which The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported Monday, citing Yakyudb.com, that should warm the hearts of his fans.

They include:

A Mercedes car and a driver

Optional practices

his own hotel suite during road trips

unlimited sushi all season long

Ramirez, 44, last played professional baseball in 2014 as a player-coach for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. His last major-league at bat was in 2011.

We thought he had hung up his bat and glove for good, but he apparently caught the baseball-playing bug once again in late 2016.

So he’ll head back to the diamond this year for the love the game … and sushi.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images