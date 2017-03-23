Martellus Bennett Goes On Epic Rant Over NFL’s Video On Celebration Rules

The No Fun League can try all it wants to take the fun out of football, but former New England Patriot Martellus Bennett won’t let that happen without giving his two cents.
While the NFL appears to be making positive steps toward fixing pace-of-play issues, the league still appears obsessed with cracking down on those unfathomable touchdown celebrations, so much so that it is developing an educational video to help players understand how they can and can’t show happiness.
And Bennett, the new Green Bay Packers tight end, clearly doesn’t approve based on his epic Twitter rant Wednesday night.
Warning: some language below is NSFW
You’re the real MVP, Martellus Bennett.
Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images
