Martellus Bennett Goes On Epic Rant Over NFL’s Video On Celebration Rules

The No Fun League can try all it wants to take the fun out of football, but former New England Patriot Martellus Bennett won’t let that happen without giving his two cents.

While the NFL appears to be making positive steps toward fixing pace-of-play issues, the league still appears obsessed with cracking down on those unfathomable touchdown celebrations, so much so that it is developing an educational video to help players understand how they can and can’t show happiness.

And Bennett, the new Green Bay Packers tight end, clearly doesn’t approve based on his epic Twitter rant Wednesday night.

Warning: some language below is NSFW

Yea An educational training video on celebrations? Spend that money on something else like a video on investments or something that https://t.co/xabCzeRqYO — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

Will help the players. Who gives a shit what guys do when they celebrate. Do something I'm https://t.co/xabCzeRqYO — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

Do something impactful. Y'all wasting guys time with this shit. https://t.co/xabCzeRqYO — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

Let the players express their individuality and creativity. Y'all gonna make an educational video on how we should talk next? https://t.co/xabCzeRqYO — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

An educational video on appropriate celebrations. Not signing up for that class. pic.twitter.com/6oNMf5oZFM — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

See the NFL promotes the logos not the players. The NBA promotes its players. Big difference. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

NFL knows players wont be around long so they invest all resources into the building teamlogos for longevity. That's the constant variable. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

Except for the QB position. That's why they're the Face of the franchise. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

NBA on the other hand they can invest in the players being the face of the entire league. Look at the advertising of both. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

I need to stop tweeting for 15 mins im going to need 15 minutes later this year to watch a dumb ass break dancing video during training camp — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

I'm going to be taking a 15 minute dump whenever we're supposed to watch this "educational" video. I can feel my stomach bubbling now — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

The nerve to tag the word "educational" on it. Lmfao. Y'all crazy for that. pic.twitter.com/kRDCtS78fZ — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

Yo @NFL why don't y'all go help out some of these players build up the communities that the majority of your players come from. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 22, 2017

You’re the real MVP, Martellus Bennett.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images