Michael Kopech’s Personal Trainer Thinks Prospect Can Throw 107 MPH

Chicago White Sox pitching prospect Michael Kopech is known for lighting up radar guns. And his personal trainer thinks he still has another gear that he hasn’t reached yet.

Kopech has set social media ablaze by touching 105 mph in a Class A game in Salem, Va., while he was in the Boston Red Sox organization in July. And when he hit 110 mph during a max-velocity training exercise in January, where he was allowed a running start and a crow hop before releasing the baseball.

But, according to Bleacher Report’s Scott Miller, Kopech and his trainer, Bobby Stroupe, have higher goals than occasionally touching these eye-popping numbers.

They believe he will be able to consistently hit 107 mph as he continues to develop.

“I feel like this is a kid who can change the game,” Stroupe said per Miller. “I think he’s going to throw 107 mph. I really do. And not just once or twice a month.”

Kopech, 20, was traded by the Red Sox to the White Sox on Dec. 6 as part of a package for ace pitcher Chris Sale. And while he has all the talent to be a dominating major league pitcher, he hasn’t made his path the big leagues easy.

He was suspended for 50 games in 2015 for testing positive for a stimulant banned under the minor league drug program. Then there was the incident last spring where he broke his hand while punching his roommate, and was placed on the disabled list for two-and-a-half months.

Now with a fresh start in Chicago, his sights are set on the major leagues and his 107 mph goal.

