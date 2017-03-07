NASCAR Success Hasn’t Prevented Kaz Grala From Focusing On High School

Share this:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rookie driver Kaz Grala only has had his driving license for a couple of years, but he’s well on his way to mastering the art of racing.

The 18-year-old GMS Racing driver picked up his first career NASCAR race victory Feb. 24 at Daytona International Speedway, making him the youngest driver to win a national series race at Daytona. Prior to the victory, Grala’s career-best finish in seven races was a 7th-place finish last season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

You’d think life would be pretty easy for Grala at this point, but he still has another order of business to tend to: High school. Grala sat down with NESN Fuel’s Rachel Holt on Tuesday to talk about his first win, what he plans to do for prom, and much more.

Races at Daytona, huge crashes and signing autographs certainly aren’t part of your average high school student’s agenda. So far, however, Grala has handled his busy schedule impressively.

