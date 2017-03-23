NBA Rumors: Hawks’ Paul Millsap Expected To Become Free Agent In Summer

Share this:

Tweet







The Atlanta Hawks lost star forward Al Horford to free agency last summer, and they could be in danger of losing their best player to free agency this summer.

Hawks power forward Paul Millsap has a player option in his contract for next season, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports he likely will decline the option and hit the free-agent market.

Hawks F Paul Millsap expected to void contract after season, become free agent, per sources. Loves ATL, would like to stay, but will look. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2017

This isn’t much of a surprise. Millsap is one of the league’s best forwards and plenty of teams likely will show interest. It also makes a lot of financial sense for Millsap, especially with the salary cap exploding in recent seasons. At age 32, this summer might be his last chance for a max contract.

Millsap is averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game for Atlanta this season. He’s been selected to the Eastern Conference All-Star team in each of the last four seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images