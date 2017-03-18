NCAA Division III Men’s Championship Live Stream: Watch Babson Vs. Augustana Online

Share this:

Tweet







If the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32 action doesn’t pique your interest, then head on over to the NCAA Division III Tournament, where it’s championship time.

Babson and Augustana (Ill.) meet in the national championship Saturday in Salem, Va., and it’s shaping up to be a pretty exciting matchup. The No. 3 Babson Beavers made it to the big game by overcoming a 25-point deficit in their Final Four game against previously undefeated Whitman College, while Augustana was unranked heading into the tourney.

So, if competitive basketball and great story lines sound intriguing, here’s how you can watch:

When: Saturday, March 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET

Watch: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images