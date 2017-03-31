‘NESN Around’ Podcast: Breaking Down Lonzo Ball’s Questionable Basketball Skills

Share this:

It was a busy week for LaVar Ball.

The father of UCLA star Lonzo Ball saw his son finish his college basketball career end after one season as the Bruins were bounced from the tournament Friday night against Kentucky. What followed and what continues is a media tour for LaVar, who continues to pump not only Lonzo’s (and his two brothers’) tires but his own as well.

That’s all on top of what he’s already said in the last few months, which included a wild assertion he could beat Michael Jordan — yes, that Michael Jordan — in a game of one-on-one. Unfortunately for the Ball patriarch, video of LaVar’s basketball skills (or lack thereof) recently surfaced … and it’s not a good a look.

NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle broke down the footage and touched on much more, including MLB Opening Day and WrestleMania 33, in the first episode of “NESN Around.” Check it out above.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images