NFL Rumors: Adrian Peterson’s ‘Desirable Landing Spots’ Include Two Notable Teams

We might have our best clue as to where Adrian Peterson will bring his talents next.

The 2012 NFL MVP and Pro Bowl/All Pro running back has been the subject of multiple rumors since the Minnesota Vikings decided to part ways with him in the offseason, and he could pick his next team very soon with the league year beginning Thursday afternoon. And, according to NFL Network/CBS Sports reporter Stacey Dales, his list of desirable teams includes the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

Furthermore, St. Paul Pioneer Express Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson reported Peterson’s father, Nelson Peterson, said the Raiders and Seahawks definitely are interested in his son.

So, West Coast, you ready for AP? Because it sure looks like he might be headed your way.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images