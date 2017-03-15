NFL Rumors: Dont’a Hightower Expected To Re-Sign With Patriots, Make Decision Wednesday

Share this:

The Dont’a Hightower saga should reach a resolution within a matter of hours.

The free-agent linebacker is set to make his final decision Wednesday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported. The New England Patriots, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers are the finalists, and all three teams involved reportedly believe Hightower will re-sign with New England.

LB Dont'a Hightower is slated to make a call today: #Patriots, #Steelers or #Jets. Those involved expect he'll head home to NE. Stay tuned. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2017

As of 9pm last night, Steelers expected same. Felt their offer was very close, but Hightower's agent asked for more time too many times. https://t.co/2tjnSixqjo — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 15, 2017

Hightower visited the Steelers and Jets earlier this week. Pittsburgh reportedly gave him a hard deadline to accept their contract proposal, saying the deal was off if he boarded a plane out of town.

Re-signing Hightower would be a tremendous coup for the Patriots, who have been uncharacteristically active since free agency opened last Thursday.

As of Wednesday morning, New England had traded for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, defensive end Kony Ealy and tight end Dwayne Allen, signed cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and running back Rex Burkhead, and re-signed safety Duron Harmon and defensive tackle Alan Branch.

Hightower and restricted free-agent cornerback Malcolm Butler are the highest-profile Patriots players who have yet to agree to new deals, either with the Patriots or elsewhere.

