NFL Rumors: Martellus Bennett Draws Interest From Patriots, Raiders, Jaguars

It’s not exactly surprising, but it seems the New England Patriots won’t be the only team looking to sign Martellus Bennett.

The tight end enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career for the Patriots in 2016, racking up 701 yards and seven touchdowns while filling in admirably for the injured Rob Gronkowski. He was an asset in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons, too, putting up 62 yards on just five receptions in the Patriots’ win for his first ring.

Naturally, Bennett has caught the eyes of other teams, too.

2 nuggets as I head home from the Combine: Pats remain interested in bringing back Marty Bennett, though Jags & Raiders are interested, too — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 4, 2017

The Oakland Raiders could make a strong push, as they still should be contenders after going 12-4 in 2016, but they lack a real play-maker at tight end. The Jacksonville Jaguars also are in need of one after trading Julius Thomas to the Miami Dolphins, and Bennett would provide a reliable set of hands for quarterback Blake Bortles.

And although the Patriots are notoriously conservative when it comes to paying free agents, all three teams have the ability to shell out some cash. The Jags have the most cap space of the trio at an estimated $71 million so far, but the Pats aren’t too far off with nearly $62 million. The Raiders have the least at $43 million.

Bennett could get a considerable payday once he officially becomes a free agent on March 9, as this has all the makings of a bidding war.

