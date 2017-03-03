NFL Rumors: Patriots Scouting Free-Agent QBs In Case Of Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Share this:

The New England Patriots reportedly are not trading Jimmy Garoppolo, but that doesn’t mean they’re completely disregarding other quarterbacks who might be available this offseason.

Even in the wake of Adam Schefter’s report that they definitively will not deal Garoppolo, the Patriots have continued to scout impending free-agent QBs, a source told the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe.

“The only logical explanation for this is they’re laying the groundwork to bring in a third quarterback in the event that they trade backup Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason,” Howe wrote Friday.

Howe added the Patriots are “merely covering their bases” in the event they do end up trading the 25-year-old signal-caller — regardless of how badly they reportedly want to keep him. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported Thursday night the Pats still would consider moving Garoppolo for the right offer.

“Everything is still on the table,” Cabot’s source said.

New England currently has three quarterbacks under contract for next season: Tom Brady, Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images