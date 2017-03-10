NFL Rumors: Patriots Showing ‘Strong Interest’ In Free Agent D.J. Fluker

Share this:

The New England Patriots seem set at offensive line, but they’re reportedly intrigued by a versatile 2013 first-round pick.

The Patriots have shown “strong interest” in free-agent offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported Friday. Fluker, 25, will visit the New York Giants, a source told Raanan.

Fluker, an Alabama product, was chosen 11th overall by the San Diego Chargers in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played right tackle and right guard in 59 career starts with the Chargers.

San Diego released the 6-foot-5, 339-pound offensive lineman earlier this month.

The Patriots are bringing back their entire starting offensive line of Nate Solder, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason and Marcus Cannon, in 2017. They also have offensive tackles LaAdrian Thuney and Cam Fleming and guards Ted Karras, Tre Jackson, Chris Barker, Jamil Douglas and Chase Farris on their 90-man roster.

