NFL Rumors: Seahawks Open To Trading Pro Bowl CB Richard Sherman

The NFL offseason has had plenty of fireworks thus far, and now another star player reportedly could be on the move.

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly would be willing to deal star cornerback Richard Sherman, The Ringer’s Michael Lombardi reports.

While it doesn’t seem as though the Seahawks are actively shopping Sherman, Lombardi reports that Seattle would consider moving him for a serious offer.

Sherman is under contract for two more seasons in Seattle. He’s owed $11.4 million this coming season and $11 million in 2018 before he hits free agency in 2019.

Seattle could be trying to get ahead of the curve before Sherman’s skills begin to decline. The cornerback position is one of the toughest in football, and CB’s rarely maintain a premier level of play past the age of 30.

Sherman turns 29 on March 30, but despite his age, he’s shown no immediate signs of regression. In fact, he’s never missed a regular season game since the 2011 season. Aside from his durability, he’s undeniably been one of the best defensive backs in the league in the past five years.

In theory, seemingly every player is available for the right price, but it sounds like it would take a king’s ransom for Seattle to part ways with Sherman.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images