NFL Rumors: Titans Pursuing Dont’a Hightower, But Free Agent Has High Price Tag

The New England Patriots reportedly are adding a Pro Bowl defender in free agency, but there’s a chance they lose one, as well.

The Tennessee Titans have interest in signing linebacker Dont’a Hightower in free agency, ESPN’s Ed Werder reported Thursday. But Hightower reportedly is commanding a high price tag that could prevent Tennessee from pulling the trigger, per Werder.

Hightower is a Tennessee native, growing up in the Nashville suburb of Lewisburg, and just built a house in Nashville, as Werder pointed out. He also was in the Tennessee capital Wednesday, according to his Instagram story.

The door still is open for Hightower to re-sign with the Patriots, with whom he’s spent all five of his NFL seasons. The 26-year-old linebacker, who was a captain on New England’s defense last season and earned his first Pro Bowl nod, reportedly is exploring other options but is open to returning to New England.

The Titans and Patriots might not be alone in their pursuit of Hightower, too, as Raiders linebacker Bruce Irvin recently tried to recruit him to Oakland.

