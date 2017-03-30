NFL Safety T.J. McDonald Suspended 8 Games For DUI, Drug Charges

Share this:

NFL safety T.J. McDonald currently is a free agent, and if he does sign with a team, he will be forced to miss the first half of the 2017 season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the league suspended McDonald for the first eight games of the upcoming campaign in response to his arrest on DUI and drug charges from May of last year.

Jones pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge involving drugs back in January. He was issued three years probation and court-mandated community service, among other punishments.

McDonald was drafted by the Los Angeles (then St. Louis) Rams in the third round in the 2013 draft. In four seasons in the league, he’s accounted for 218 tackles, as well as five sacks and four interceptions.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images