NFL Scouting Combine Live: Track Running Back, Offensive Line Drills

Share this:

Tweet







9:35 a.m.: Now let’s track their second attempts.

Collins’ 4.78 was pretty unbelievable in the first run. He’s 6-foot-4, 295 pounds.

Asiata: 5.44/1.90

Austell: 5.23

Banner: 5.60/1.94

Bisnowaty: 5.26/1.83

Bolles: 5.02/1.76

Braden: 5.03/1.78

Collins: 4.82/1.73

Cooper: 5.36/1.88

Davenport: 5.46/1.88

Dawkins: 5.15/1.83

Dunker: 5.00/1.80

Elflein: 5.33/1.88

Eluemunor: 5.22/1.86

Feeney: 5.25/1.82

Collins was clearly the most athletic of the bunch. He came into the combine as a projected undrafted free agent. Teams will likely take a second look after seeing how athletic he is.

9:25 a.m.: Utah offensive lineman Isaac Asiata kicked things off with a 5.35-second 40-yard dash and 1.85-second 10-yard split.

Here’s the rest of the first group of offensive linemen:

Erik Austell, Charleston Southern: 5.21/1.80

Zach Banner, USC: 5.58/1.92

Adam Bisnowaty, Pitt: 5.23/1.86

Garrett Bolles, Utah: 4.96/1.71

Ben Braden, Michigan: 5.05/1.79

Aviante Collins, TCU: 4.78/1.69

Ethan Cooper, Indiana (PA): 5.38/1.87

Julie’n Davenport, Bucknell: 5.48/1.91

Dion Dawkins, Temple: 5.11/1.80

Jessamen Dunker, Tennessee State: 5.05/1.80

Pat Elflein, Ohio State: 5.32/1.88

Jermaine Eluemunor, Texas A&M: 5.17/1.84

Dan Feeney, Indiana: 5.28/1.82

9 a.m. ET: The real fun of the NFL Scouting Combine starts today.

Running backs and offensive linemen will run through drills all morning, and we’ll have a much better idea of which players will draw interest from the New England Patriots.

Stay here as we track 40-yard dash times throughout the morning and afternoon.

The top running back prospects are Florida State’s Dalvin Cook, LSU’s Leonard Fournette, Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey and Tennessee’s Alvin Kamara.

The top offensive line prospects are Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk, Alabama’s Cam Robinson, Indiana’s Dan Feeney, Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp and LSU’s Ethan Pocic.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images