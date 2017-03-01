NHL Rumors: Bruins Among Teams Interested In Goalie Jaroslav Halak

Share this:

The Boston Bruins reportedly have their eyes on a potential backup for Tuukka Rask.

With the NHL trade deadline approaching at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the B’s haven’t been the subject of any serious rumors. But they could still use a backup goaltender, and NHL Network’s Kevin Weekes and WEEI.com’s Ty Anderson reported Tuesday that the Bruins are interested in New York Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak.

Halak has been struggling this season, going 6-8-5 with just a .904 save percentage and a 3.23 goals against average. Still, he’s an upgrade over the rotating crew behind Rask, as Anton Khudobin, Zane McIntyre and Malcolm Subban have combined for a 3-10-2 record to go with a 3.34 goals against average and .879 save percentage.

Halak has been in the AHL since December.

There’s no meter so far on just how interested in Halak the Bruins might be, but according to Weekes, they could be competing for his services with the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

However, the Islanders likely would have to retain at least half of Halak’s $4.5 million cap hit for a deal to work with any team.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images