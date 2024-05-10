Jim Montgomery Endorses Playoff Performance Of Bruins Defenseman

Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort got a late start to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Forbort missed the entire series against the Toronto Maple Leafs as he continued to recover from an undisclosed injury that knocked him out for the final 20 games of the regular season.

Forbort returned to the ice for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Florida Panthers, and Bruins coach Jim Montgomery believes the veteran defenseman has made up for lost time.

“I think he’s been terrific,” Montgomery told reporters Thursday, per team-provided video. “He’s been a better player at any point since the second time he got hurt last year.”

Forbort showed well in Game 1, which was his first NHL game since March 2. He logged 18:03 of ice time and finished with a plus-2 rating. Game 2 didn’t go as well for him or the Bruins. Forbort played 18:48, but was on the ice for two Florida goals, including one that came after a miscommunication between him and goalie Jeremy Swayman.

The fact that the Bruins are getting anything out of Forbort is surprising, though. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney thought Forbort’s season was likely over when he recently underwent two surgeries.

But the 32-year-old showed his toughness and fought his way back onto the ice. He’s gone back to aiding Boston’s sterling penalty kill, which has successfully defended 28-of-30 shorthanded situations in the playoffs. Forbort saw 1:51 of ice time on the penalty kill in Game 1 and it ballooned to 4:51 with the Bruins down a man in Game 2.

Montgomery will have a decision to make regarding the defensive unit when Andrew Peeke is healthy and able to return. Montgomery said Peeke is “getting closer,” but there’s no official timetable for when he could be back in the lineup.

Forbort’s spot seems secure, though, as he looks to do what seemed unimaginable a couple of months ago and keep contributing to Boston’s playoff run.