Craig Anderson Steals Show; Bruins Still Winless Against Senators This Season

The Boston Bruins were unable to figure out Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson on Tuesday night, as he was on top of his game and only allowed two goals in the Bruins’ 3-2 loss at TD Garden.

After the game, interim head coach Bruce Cassidy credited Anderson, who was the difference maker with 34 saves on 36 shots. Cassidy also said neutral zone play was not an issue in the game as it had been in the previous two matchups against Ottawa, and that the Bruins’ physical play always will be a part of the team’s game.

To hear more postgame comments from Cassidy check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live.”

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports