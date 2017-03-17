Pass Of The Year? Watch Russell Westbrook Drop Insane Dime Vs. Raptors

Share this:

Tweet







Sorry, NBA. We’re not taking any more submissions. Russell Westbrook just locked up Pass of the Year.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard proved why he’s an MVP frontrunner Thursday night, tallying his 34th triple-double of the season in a 123-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors. But one of his game-high 16 assists was a cut above all the rest.

Late in the second quarter, Westbrook picked off a Toronto pass, raced up the court and fired one of the most incredible bounce passes you’ll ever see.

On the run ➡️ bounce pass ➡️ through a defender's legs… 😱 Russell. Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/gIivFNkIHD — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 17, 2017

This needs to be watched a few times to be fully appreciated. Westbrook lets go of the pass from behind half court, and it skips perfectly between the legs of Raptors guard Cory Joseph as he runs down the court.

The pass also perfectly hits Victor Oladipo in stride for the easy layup. If we tried that pass 100 times, we’d probably fail 100 times.

I will fight every single one of you for Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/CFtSAbkzjU — Zito (@_Zeets) March 17, 2017

All things considered, it was a tough night for Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry to pull off his own between-the-legs pass, which looks like child’s play compared to Westbrook’s dime.

Steph gets creative with the assist! pic.twitter.com/S5qrosJKgn — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 17, 2017

Yup, the bar officially has been raised. And it’s no surprise that Westbrook is the one who raised it.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images