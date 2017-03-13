Paul Pierce Gifts Each Celtics Player A Signed Jersey After Last Game Vs. Boston

Share this:

Paul Pierce has not played for the Boston Celtics since 2013, but his tie to the organization will never be broken.

Pierce, now with the Los Angeles Clippers, is in the midst of his final season in the NBA, wrapping up a tremendous 19-year career.

On Monday, the Clippers hosted the Celtics in Pierce’s final matchup against the team that drafted him 10th overall in 1998. After 15 memorable years with the Celtics franchise, Pierce decided to give the current C’s a pretty cool parting gift following his last go-around with Boston.

Looks like Paul Pierce left autographed jerseys for every player in Celtics locker room. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) March 12, 2017

We have a feeling that Pierce’s Celtics jersey will one day be hanging from the TD Garden rafters.

