Penn State Trustee Says He’s ‘Running Out Of Sympathy’ For Jerry Sandusky’s Victims

If you don’t feel like being infuriated, then this probably isn’t the story for you.
Penn State essentially can never be mentioned without former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, who was convicted of sexually assaulting underage boys during a 15-year period between 1994 and 2009, coming to mind. But one of the university’s trustees, former Sallie Mae CEO Albert L. Lord, doesn’t seem to think Sandusky did too much damage.
In an email to The Chronicle of Higher Education, Lord defended dismissed Penn State president Graham Spanier, who recently was convicted on one count of child endangerment, and disparaged Sandusky’s many victims.
“Running out of sympathy for 35 yr old, so-called victims with 7 digit net worth,” Lord said in the email Saturday, via USA TODAY Sports. “Do not understand why they were so prominent in trial. As you learned, Graham Spanier never knew Sandusky abused anyone.”
Sandusky was convicted on 45 of 52 counts of sexual abuse and sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison, which essentially was a life sentence for the now 73-year-old. His victims were anything but “so-called,” and the reported $93 million Penn State paid out to more than 30 victims probably doesn’t heal what they suffered through, with most of them having been between the ages of 8 and 12 at the time of the abuse.
Ira M. Lubert, the chairman of Penn State’s Board of Trustees, sent a statement to The Chronicle of Higher Education denouncing Lord’s comments.
“Al Lord’s comments are personal and do not represent the opinions of the board or the university,” Lubert said, via USA TODAY Sports. “The sentiments of the board and university leadership were expressed in the very first line of the statement released by Penn State: First and foremost, our thoughts remain with the victims of Jerry Sandusky.”
Lord is an alumni-elected trustee and one of five people competing for three spots at the university’s upcoming election in May.
Thumbnail photo via YouTube/The New York Times
