Rams Make Trumaine Johnson NFL’s Highest-Paid Cornerback With Franchise Tag

For the second consecutive year, the Rams have placed the franchise tag on cornerback Trumaine Johnson. Los Angeles had until Wednesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to make such a move.

This marks the second consecutive year the Rams have used the franchise tag on Johnson, who in the process becomes the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback for the 2017 season.

With today's franchise tag, Rams CB Trumaine Johnson is now scheduled to be NFL's highest-paid CB at $16 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2017

Of course, there’s still a chance Johnson works out a long-term contract with the Rams, in which case there’s also a possibility he could earn a different salary for 2017. But for now, Johnson is slated to make more than any cornerback in football, which speaks to how much the Rams wanted to prevent him from hitting free agent this offseason.

Johnson, who was drafted in the third round in 2012, had one interception in 14 games last season. The 27-year-old has 16 interceptions over the course of his five-year NFL career.

