Ray Rice On NFL Absence: ‘It Ain’t Because I’m A Bad Football Player’

Ray Rice has not played in the NFL since 2013, but the former Baltimore Ravens running back believes he still has what it takes to compete in the league.

No team has taken a chance on Rice since the Ravens released him in September 2014, but the three-time Pro Bowl selection doesn’t think it’s his football ability that’s keeping him from the NFL.

“The reason why I’m not playing football, you do the dots,” Rice told ESPN. “It ain’t because I’m a bad football player. That’s just keeping it real. I’m never giving up and never giving in.”

Rice’s not-so-subtle comments are obviously referencing his past league troubles. The 30-year-old was arrested on domestic assaults charges in February 2014 after he physically assaulted his then-fiancee in an elevator. Criminal charges were ultimately dropped after he agreed to undergo court-supervised counseling.

Despite the odds being stacked against him, Rice is determined to return to the league he once thrived in.

“I can still play football,” he said. “I’m never going to give up. You’re never going to hear me say I gave up.”

It’s hard to imagine Rice will ever wear an NFL jersey again. Given his off-the-field history and time away from the game, it’s doubtful a team would be willing to take him on.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images