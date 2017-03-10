Revamped Battle Mode Among ‘Mario Kart 8 Duluxe’s’ Many New Features

Share this:

The Nintendo Switch’s current game library is pretty limited, but a key reinforcement is on the way.

The latest addition to the “Mario Kart” franchise, “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” releases April 28 for Switch, and it can’t come soon enough. And although the game is more of an updated version of the Wii U’s “Mario Kart 8,” a trailer released Friday by Nintendo shows that ‘Deluxe’ will bring plenty of new things to the table for the series.

That’s right, after making a pit stop for the previous game, Balloon Battle is making its return in “Deluxe,” and it appears to be better than ever. Gamers will be able to play a variety game types: Renegade Roundup, Balloon Battle, Bob-omb Blast, Coin Runners and Shine Thief. Up to eight players can play the game together via local LAN connection, which should be a blast, given Switch’s great handheld performance.

And even though “Deluxe” is bringing some new characters to the series’ lineup, we’re holding firm on who we think are the best “Mario Kart’ drivers.

Thumbnail photo via Nintendo