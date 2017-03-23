Russell Westbrook Posts NBA’s First ‘Perfect’ Triple-Double In Historic Night

Share this:

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Russell Westbrook just made history.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard is rewriting the record books during a stellar 2016-17 campaign, but in Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, he still managed to do something no NBA player has done — ever.

Westbrook recorded his 35th triple-double of the season, posting 18 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists in OKC’s 122-97 blowout win. But it was how he did it that was historic: Westbrook didn’t miss a single shot, going 6-for-6 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

Russell Westbrook (6-6 on FG & 6-6 on FT) is 1st player in NBA history w/ a triple-double while perfect from floor & line (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/LZhUV9FWem — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 23, 2017

In short: Westbrook pitched the rough basketball equivalent of a perfect game.

This might be the most efficient triple-double in NBA history, too, as Westbrook played just 28 minutes and rested down the stretch during the blowout win. For those scoring at home, that means he averaged an assist every two minutes.

The MVP candidate was informed of the history he had made after the game and had a pretty awesome reaction.

Russell Westbrook is hilarious pic.twitter.com/CyeheZ1MAh — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 23, 2017

Pretty interesting indeed, Russell.

Westbrook, of course, has more history to chase in the final few weeks; he’s just six triple-doubles away from tying Oscar Robertson for the most in a single season.

It's Russell Westbrook's 5th career triple-double vs the 76ers. That's his most against any opponent. pic.twitter.com/G3IcQWvHRU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 23, 2017

With 11 games left in OKC’s season, that might be a tall task. But we’re certainly not counting this guy out.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images