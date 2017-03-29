Sean Payton Explains How Brandin Cooks Trade To Patriots Went Down

Share this:

The Saints were made an offer they couldn’t refuse and sent wide receiver Brandin Cooks packing to the New England Patriots. They were not actively shopping Cooks, Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters Wednesday.

Payton spoke to the media at the NFL Annual Meeting’s NFC coaches breakfast and said the Patriots’ offer of a first-round pick was “significant” enough to take, via CSNNE.com. Payton also said it wasn’t a situation were “we felt like we’ve gotta make this trade or else. It was the opposite actually,” via ESPN.com.

The Patriots wound up packaging first- and third-round picks for Cooks and a fourth-round selection. Payton said cornerback Malcolm Butler wasn’t discussed as part of the trade, according to the Boston Herald. It would have been against NFL rules to discuss trading Butler, since he’s a restricted free agent until he signs the first-round tender given to him by the Patriots.

