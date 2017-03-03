Taj Gibson Throws Prayer Mile High From Other End Of Court, Somehow Drains Shot

Share this:

Tweet







We tend to call way too many sports plays “incredible”, but we really can’t think of anything else to say about what the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Taj Gibson did at the halftime buzzer Thursday night.

The Portland Trail Blazers went for the old lob pass off an inbounds play to try to get one last shot off before the half, but the ball ended up in Gibson’s hands instead. Since there were two seconds remaining, Gibson launched a shot of his own, probably just for the heck of it.

But his mile-high heave turned into one of the luckiest shots you’ll ever see.

All the views of that Taj Gibson BOMB pic.twitter.com/CJUYTmeIJm — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 3, 2017

Oh. My. Goodness.

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images