The Rock’s ‘Ultimate Workout’ Video Will Make You Question If He’s Human

You know that scene in “Rocky IV” when Ivan Drago shows off his brute strength in various workouts that make you question whether he’s actually a machine rather than a human being who breathes the same air we do?

Well, The Rock essentially released his version on that training montage Tuesday via his official YouTube page.

In a video called “The Rock’s Ultimate Workout,” world famous actor/former WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson does a whole bunch of things in the gym that are incomprehensible to those who casually work out. Basically, he turns up the intensity to 100 and leaves it there.

We’re tired just watching.