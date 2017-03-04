Tim Wakefield Evaluates Steven Wright After He Throws Live Batting Practice

Share this:

Steven Wright has a pretty valuable teacher as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Of course he has his coaches, but in addition to them, the knuckleballer has former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield to lean on for advice when it comes to their signature pitch.

Wakefield was at spring training on Friday, which also happened to be when Wright threw live batting practice, as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury he suffered late last season.

Hear what Wakefield told Tom Caron about what he saw in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.