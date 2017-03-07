Tom Brady Would Like To Sell You His New $78 Plant-Based Meal Kit

Share this:

Do you love vegetables and maintain a keen interest in sustaining your peak performance?

If so, Tom Brady has just the product for you.

The New England Patriots quarterback and budding entrepreneur revealed his latest foray into the food business Tuesday: a vegetable-based, gluten-free meal kit produced in partnership with the meal delivery service Purple Carrot.

Brady’s meal kit delivers customers three meals of two servings each per week and cost $78 a pop, or about $13 per meal.

“The TB12 Performance Meals are designed for anyone who’s looking to achieve or sustain their own peak performance,” Brady wrote to CNBC in an email. “Whether that’s in the gym, on the field, or at work. We want to inspire everyone — not just athletes — to be their best, and I think these meals will be a big step in that direction.”

Brady has been on the health food train for quite some time: His TB12 website, which launched in January 2016, sells a number of healthy culinary products, including $50 vegan snacks and a $200 cookbook.

Considering those insane prices, $13 per meal actually is relatively cheap by the standards of Brady’s business. The QB’s meal kits also are, of course, insanely healthy: each meal is 100 percent plant-based, high in protein and low in refined sugars and soy. Here are a few sample items off the TB12/Purple Carrot menu:

— White lentil risotto with winter roasted vegetable, Meyer lemon & cashew gremolata

— Ramen bowl with charred broccolini and gingered amaranth greens

— Crispy turnip cakes with quinoa tabbouleh and za’atar yogurt

We’re not sure what half of those things are, but hey, they’re clearly working for Tom.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images