Turns Out Kurt Busch Isn’t Someone You’d Want To Have Over For Game Night

Share this:

Tweet







Kurt Busch is an excellent race car driver, something his Daytona 500 victory last Sunday provided further evidence of. But after a television appearance Thursday morning, he’s not looking like someone who can handle good, clean party games.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver stopped by HLN’s “Morning Express” on Thursday to talk about his win at Daytona, and to play a game that show host Robin Meade played with Kurt’s brother Kyle Busch last year. The premise was simple: Move as many M&M’s from a large bowl to a small cup, using nothing but a straw.

Cheater! If Busch simply would’ve stuck to the rules, perhaps Meade wouldn’t be on the verge of a modern dynasty.

Regardless of Busch’s shenanigans, we enjoyed our conversation with him prior to his victory at the 500, a racing during which he was one of the lucky few to avoid major collisions.