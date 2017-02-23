Kurt Busch: Winning At Daytona Would Be ‘Like Winning A Championship’

Share this:

Kurt Busch has had an extremely successful NASCAR career.

The 2004 Sprint Cup Series champion has won 28 races in his career, but the Daytona 500 has eluded him to this point.

Busch has finished as the runner-up at “The Great American Race” three times but hopes he can finally grab the checkered flag Sunday.

The 38-year-old driver made the change from Chevy to Ford this season when he joined Stewart-Haas Racing.

On Wednesday, Busch discussed the change as well as what he needs to do to win the Daytona 500 with NESN.com’s Rachel Holt.

Busch has yet to win a restrictor plate race in his career, but a win at Daytona on Sunday would erase all of those frustrations.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images